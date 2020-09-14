Tanzania: I Will Uplift Petty Traders, Chadema Aspirant Says

12 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

CHADEMA parliamentary aspirant for Nyamagana constituency in Mwanza Region, Mr John Pambalu, says that if he wins the October 28 general election he will help petty traders to operate in a conducive environment.

Mr Pambalu made the promise while addressing the electorate at Sakazi grounds in Mirongo Ward.

He said his plan would focus on enabling them to conduct their businesses in secure premises while keeping the environment clean, especially along liberty, Mirongo and Kirumba roads. According to Mr Pambalu, affirmative action must be taken to construct the main markets in Pamba Ward and Nyegezi Bus Stand in Mwanza city to where traders would be relocated, instead of being scattered in various places. He further pledged to help in formalizing the residential settlements of people living in hilly areas such as Mabatini, Sahara, Isamilo and Pamba, a plan that would enable them to secure title deeds. Mr Pambalu is expected to face stiff competition from ruling CCM's aspirant, Mr Stanslaus Mabula in the October 28 polls.

