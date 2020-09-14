Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Phone Call From Saudi Foreign Minister

12 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk has received a phone call from Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during which he got assured on the situations in Sudan in the wake of the flood disaster facing the country.

The Saudi Foreign Minister affirmed the Kingdom's continued support and standing beside Sudan, and stressed his country's determination to continue delivering Saudi aid through an air bridge carrying foodstuffs, medicines and other various support.

In the same context, the Saudi Foreign Minister affirmed his country's follow-up to the outcome of the recent Friends of Sudan Conference hosted by Riyadh and came out with the "Riyadh Declaration", which urged the armed struggle movements to complete the negotiation and dialogue processes so that peace would be comprehensive.

He also made clear that his country supports involvement by all in the second phase of the peace process.

For his part, Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its continuous support for the transitional government in light of the challenges facing the political transition process, stressing the strength of the relations between the two brotherly countries.

