Zimbabwe: National Water Audit Looms

14 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Government and urban local authorities will conduct a national water audit amid indications that cities and towns are losing at least 68 percent of treated water.

The national water audit is expected to province reasons for the losses and to ensure that all the water bought from Zinwa is accounted for.

Speaking on the sidelines of a town clerks' forum organised by the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) in Gweru last week, UCAZ secretary for the town clerks' forum Mr Shangwa Mavesera said the water audit will commence in January 2021.

Mr Mavesera said by August or September 2021 the auditor should be through with preparing the report which will be presented to national Government by October.

"Our water losses, what we call non-revenue water, which we calculated in 2019 was 68 percent," he said.

"That means that for every 100 megalitres that a local authority is treating, they are losing 68 megalitres and they are left with 32 megalitres."

Read the original article on The Herald.

