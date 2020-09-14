Liberia: President Declares Rape a National Emergency

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has issued a proclamation declaring RAPE a 'National Emergency.'

The President issued the proclamation Friday, after Cabinet convened and received the National Anti Rape & SGBV Roadmap.

The roadmap on SGBV which evolved deliberations of Inter-Ministerial Task Force was validated by the National Anti-Rape & Sexual & Gender Based Violence (SGBV) Conference held at the Ministerial Complex on September 8 - 9, 2020.

Under the National Rape Emergency, the President has announced initial measures to include, the appointment of a Special Prosecutor for rape, the setting up of a National Sex Offender Registry, the establishment of a National Security Task Force on SGBV, the allotment of an initial amount of USD TwoMillion (USD$2,000,000) to fund and beef up the fight against rape and SGBV.

Speaking following the issuance of the proclamation, President Weah said: "My administration will spare no effort in ensuring that the epidemic of rape and SGBV is curtailed."

He said additional measures will be announced subsequently including Executive Orders, aimed at protecting the vulnerable and banning harmful traditional practices.

The President then urged all Liberians, activist, advocates along with local and international stakeholders to work with the government in defeating the scourge of rape in the country.