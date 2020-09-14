Liberia: Rep. Ellen Attoh-Wreh Dedicates Bridge Connecting Dartu-Ta and Mandingo Quarter Communities in Kakata

Kakata — Margibi County Electoral District 3 Representative Ellen Attoh-Wreh has completed and dedicated a 47-meter long footpath bridge connecting Dartu-ta and Mandingo Quarter Communities in Kakata, Margibi County.

Rep. Ellen Attoh-Wreh said that the construction of the footpath bridge was in fulfillment of her campaign promise made to inhabitants of the two communities.

She asserted that she was extremely glad that her desire to see people, especially students commuting easily between the two communities has come to realization.

"During the 2017 general and presidential elections, I saw this bridge and would not stop thinking about it base on what we saw; we knew that there was so much risk attached to it when it comes to people crossing from Dartu-ta Community and Mandingo Quarter. So, we saw the need to make this bridge one of our priorities", Rep. Attoh-Wreh noted.

The Margibi County Lawmaker speaking at the dedicatory event on Sunday, September 6, 2020, disclosed that her office could install two solar panel light poles at the two entry points of the bridge as part of security measure for commuters to have easy access to the bridge at night hours.

Rep. Attoh-Wreh at the same time bestowed certificates of application on several members of the benefiting communities for their immeasurable contributions towards the successful implementation of the project, noting that if everyone put in their efforts and time in support to community projects, the county and country could steadily move forward.

She, however, admonished the residents and leaderships of Dartu-ta and Mandingo Quarter communities to properly maintain the bridge facility by ensuring that the materials placed there are not stolen.

For their part, the jubilant residents expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for the bridge initiative, terming the project as relieve to them, especially school-aged children who have over the years endure difficulty in getting to school through that route.

Madam Alice Quiqui speaking on behalf of residents of Dartu-ta and Mandingo Quarter intimated that Rep. Attoh-Wreh many developmental initiatives in the district has made her a true symbol of a good leader because her workings have immensely helped to elevate the district to an improve level.

She, however, implored the Lawmaker to continue on the path of taking developments to her constituents.