South Africa: Sundowns' Title Feat in Numbers

Being crowned once again as South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions last weekend, Mamelodi Sundowns have taken one more step into being a true powerhouse of South African and continental football.

The Brazilians, as the recently crowned South African champions are known, capitalized on Kaizer Chiefs' draw with Baroka FC on the last day of the season to win a third straight league title, their tenth in history.

Following are some numbers of Sundowns' victorious season;

1 - The number of days Mamelodi Sundowns have been on top of the log in the 2019/20 season. Before the final day, Sundowns had never been on top. This is compared to 379 days (well over a year) that Chiefs were top of the table.

3 - This is the third straight PSL title for Mamelodi Sundowns. It's their tenth overall.

5 - Coach Pitso Mosimane has won five PSL titles in seven years as Sundowns' manager.

7 - In his seven years with The Brazilians, Mosimane has always qualified them to CAF Champions League. He also guided Sundowns to the 2016 CAF Champions League title for the first time in their history.

7 - Captain Hlompho Kekana, Anthony Laffor, Teboho Langerman and goalkeeper Denis Onyango have won their seventh PSL title. To date, they are the only four players to achieve that feat.

13 - The number of goals that midfielder Themba Zwane scored for the Brazilians, finishing the season as the club's top scorer. He also managed seven assists throughout the season.