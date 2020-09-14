Somalia: Uganda Resumes Rotation of Peacekeeping Troops to Somalia

12 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Uganda has resumed rotation of its peacekeeping troops to Somalia after four months' suspension over COVID-19, the military has said.

Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) Gen. David Muhoozi said Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have built capacity to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, Muhoozi flagged of Uganda's 30th Battle Group to Somalia at in Singo, in the central district of Nakaseke.f

The group comprises over 1,800 personnel, both veterans and regular forces.

The UPDF and AMISOM suspended troop movements in and out of the mission area in May, as a force protection measure to combat the spread of COVID-19. The Ugandan military also suspended troop deployments to Equatorial Guinea.

Uganda has over 6,000 troops serving under the AMISOM in Somalia and over 100 officers in Equatorial Guinea.

The east African country deploys troops to Somalia and Equatorial Guinea on a one-year rotational basis. Xinhua

