Somalia: Jubaland Leader Orders Investigation Into Kismayo Blast

12 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Jubaland President Ahmed Islam Madobe has ordered for speedy investigations into the suicide bombing outside a mosque on Friday.

In a meeting with security officials in Kismayo Jubaland president ordered an investigation into the blast that claimed the lives of three people including Jubaland's chamber of commerce chairman, Shafi'i Raabi Kaahin who has succumbed to serious at the hospital.

Also during the meeting, Jubaland president instructed the security forces and the police to intensify their security operations, noting that more vigilance is needed.

Madobe also cut short his visit to Mogadishu which was he was scheduled today for a crucial meeting between the leaders of the FMS and the FGS on the model of the upcoming election and take part in the burial of Jubaland's chamber of commerce chairman, Shafi'i Raabi Kaahin.

Alshabab the al-Qaeda-linked armed group fighting to overthrow Somalia's UN-backed government claimed responsibility for the attack.

