Somalia: Galmudug President Meets With U.AS. Ambassador in Mogadishu

12 September 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The leader of Galmudug state of Somalia Ahmed Abdi Kariye known as Qoor-Qoor has held a meeting with the United States Ambassador Donald Yamamoto in Mogadishu.

"US embassy is encouraged that FMS presidents are in Mogadishu to conclude talks and begin implementing consensus way forward on elections," said the embassy in a tweet.

The US has applauded Qoor-Qoor for his hard work and the people of Galmudug for the historic role in the election process.

The remarks come as the leaders of the country fail to convene in Mogadishu on Saturday after two of the presidents of the Federal state left the capital for Kismayo and Nairobi.

