Somalia: Jubaland Leader Attends Funeral for Business Leader Killed in Bomb

12 September 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The president of Jubaland Ahmed Madobe has on Saturday attended the funeral for the head of Jubbaland Chamber of Commerce Chairman Shafi'i Rabi Kahin killed in a suicide attack outside a mosque in southern Somalia on Friday.

Madobe has condemned the attack in the strongest terms possible and urged local people to be more vigilant and work with the regional troops fighting against Al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab has claimed Friday's attack which was carried out by a bomber targeted the business leader as he walked out of a mosque after performing Friday prayers.

Al-Shabaab has stepped up attacks in Somalia as the country moves closer towards the election deadline with leaders in deadlock over the election model.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.