Somalia: Jubaland Leader Attends Funeral for Business Leader Killed in Bomb

The president of Jubaland Ahmed Madobe has on Saturday attended the funeral for the head of Jubbaland Chamber of Commerce Chairman Shafi'i Rabi Kahin killed in a suicide attack outside a mosque in southern Somalia on Friday.

Madobe has condemned the attack in the strongest terms possible and urged local people to be more vigilant and work with the regional troops fighting against Al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab has claimed Friday's attack which was carried out by a bomber targeted the business leader as he walked out of a mosque after performing Friday prayers.

Al-Shabaab has stepped up attacks in Somalia as the country moves closer towards the election deadline with leaders in deadlock over the election model.