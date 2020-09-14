Sudan: Darfur Internal Peace Dialogue Proposed to Gov Aliyu

Darfur — Yesterday, the Governor of East Darfur, Mohamed Aliyu, received a proposal for internal dialogue, initiated by a delegation of Darfur Displaced and Refugees General Coordination in Darfur.

Bakri Khalil, a member of the delegation, told the Sudan News Agency that the internal peace initiative is an initiative to solve the crisis in Darfur from within.

He explained that the initiative addresses issues faced by displaced people and refugees, and focuses on coexistence, reconciliation, and unity. The aim is to "permanently solve all outstanding problems in Darfur'.

Abdelwahid El Nur, founder and leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW) in Jebel Marra in Central Darfur, supports the initiative, according to Khalil. All five governors in Darfur have been informed about the initiative, and have shown support for the social components of the initiative, he said.

Upon receiving the initiative, Governor Aliyu affirmed that he stands side by side with displaced persons and refugees' issues in Darfur. He said in a statement yesterday, that it is important that all the displaced and refugees can return to their homes and enjoy basic human rights.

"We will support the peace initiative with everything we can because it represents and expresses in all truth the issues of the displaced and refugees in Darfur," he said.

Aliyu called on El Nur, currently living in the French capital of Paris, to return to Sudan and lead the peace initiative, in order to ensure that issues in Darfur are fully addressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Peace talks

The mainstream SLM-AW have, so far, refused to join peace talks, which began after the establishment of a transitional government in Sudan last year. El Nur says he will only join negotiations after security and stability have been realised in Sudan's conflict-torn western region. Displaced people still complain about insecurity and attacks on civilians in Darfur. Displaced people still complain about insecurity and attacks on civilians in Darfur.

On Tuesday, the movement made a statement denying any contact with the Khartoum government, after reports of a telephone call made by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok during his stay in Addis Ababa, with El Nur. Hamdok described the conversation as "positive" at the time.

The statement clarified that they met by chance and "did not address any issues related to peace, negotiations, or public issues."

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.