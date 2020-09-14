Sudan: Police Kill Two Protestors in Central Darfur

Niertiti — Two people were killed and four others wounded, after the police used live ammunition to disperse a protest against insecurity in Nierteti in Central Darfur on Thursday.

People in Nierteti took to the streets on Thursday in protest against the killing of a young man and a girl by gunmen near the town that early morning.

Adam Okar told Radio Dabanga that the people of Nierteti staged a demonstration on Thursday against the killing of a young man and a girl who were shot dead by gunmen east of Nierteti in Central Darfur that morning. The demonstration was also held in protest to rampant insecurity in the area.

As the protest reached the police station, policemen confronted the protesters with tear gas and bullets.

Murtada Feisal and Maysa Abdelkarim were killed by the gunfire. Four others were wounded. According to Okar, "three had to be transferred to the Nyala Teaching Hospital due to the seriousness of their health condition, while the fourth man is being treated in the hospital of Nierteti."

The Central Darfur state Security Committee headed by Governor Adeeb Abdelrahman imposed a curfew in Nierteti locality from 19:00 in the evening until 06:00 in the morning.

The Security Committee will form a commission to investigate the killing of the two villagers on Thursday, according to a statement made yesterday.

The committee also called on the media and activists on social media to avoid speculating and "spreading terror", especially after a joint force of army soldiers, members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, and security officers was deployed in Darfur following a spike in violence in the region. The forces were sent to all five Darfur states at the end of July, to protect the public from attacks and secure the current agricultural season.

The security committee also assured farmers that they can return safely to their farms after military reinforcements arrive in Nierteti.

Despite the curfew, school examinations will begin on Sunday as planned.

