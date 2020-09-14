Malawi: DPP's Henry Mussa Arrested

13 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Willie Vimba

Former information minister in the deposed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration has been picked by police for being suspected of stealing government property while he was in office.

Police sources at Police Headquarters at Area 30 in Lilongwe have confirmed Music's arrest.

The former minister who has served presidents, Bakili Muluzi, Bingu wa Mutharika and Peter Mutharika and former Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu has been arrested Sunday afternoon in Blantyre and was bundled into a police vehicle taken to Lilongwe.

Nyasa Times understands that on Friday, Police arrested former director of information and journalist Gideon Munthali for allegedly stealing 10 computers and generators from the ministry of information.

Munthali who is currently being held at Lingadzi Police station in Area 18 in Lilongwe is said to have implicated his former boss, Henry Mussah in the theft.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.