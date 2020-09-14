Sudan: Qatar Fund for Development Supports Flood-Affected Citizens in Jebel Aulia Locality

12 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Qatari Red Crescent Society in Sudan, supported by Qatar Fund for Development and in cooperation with the Sudanese Red Crescent, has started distribution of relief materials to the people affected by the floods.

The Qatar Red Crescent distributed food and non-food items among 2000 families in Sheila area, Jebel Aulia Locality, within the targeted areas of the project.

It is to be recalled that the "Salama Ya Sudan" donation campaign was launched as the initiative of Qatari institutions to support flood response projects.

The total Qatari donations amounted to more than 89 million Qatari riyals, 50 million riyals of which were extended by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.