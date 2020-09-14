Sudan: Qatar Fund for Development Supports Flood-Affected Citizens in Jebel Aulia Locality

Khartoum — The Qatari Red Crescent Society in Sudan, supported by Qatar Fund for Development and in cooperation with the Sudanese Red Crescent, has started distribution of relief materials to the people affected by the floods.

The Qatar Red Crescent distributed food and non-food items among 2000 families in Sheila area, Jebel Aulia Locality, within the targeted areas of the project.

It is to be recalled that the "Salama Ya Sudan" donation campaign was launched as the initiative of Qatari institutions to support flood response projects.

The total Qatari donations amounted to more than 89 million Qatari riyals, 50 million riyals of which were extended by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.