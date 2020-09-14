Malawi: Leonard Mwalwanda Unveiled As MCP Candidate for Karonga Central

Leonard Mwalwanda, nephew to late Cornelius Mwalwanda, was Saturday unveiled as parliamentary hopeful for Karonga Central constituency ahead of a by-election scheduled to take place on November 10.

The by-election is one of the five that will take place in the country on the same date.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony at Lupembe, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president, Harry Mkandawire, said the party "cannot afford to lose the seat to another party."

Mkandawire said the late Mwalwanda was a "great member of the party with profound wisdom" and hence there was need that his legacy be continued by his nephew, Leonard.

"We are certain that all the development projects that were left behind by the senior Mwalwanda will continue. As a party we know that he is capable and that he will deliver," said Mkandawire.

Mkandawire urged party members to refrain from violence during the campaign period.

"This constituency has been known for violence for so long. But this is the end as it has been demonstrated by Eliam Simwaka who is now supporting Mwalwanda," said Mkandawire.

During the rally, Simwaka, who was also on the race for MCP candidacy during primaries, heaped his support behind Mwalwanda.

"All that we want under Chakwera's administration is development, " said Simwaka.

And Mwalwanda said he will soon be unveiling his plans on how best to develop the constituency in the disciplines of health, education and agriculture.

