Sudan: Kabbashi Inspects Villages Hit By Floods in Jebel Aulia Locality

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, A member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council inspected on Saturday a number of villages in Jebel Al-Aulia Locality that have been affected by the floods.

He listened to the complaints of citizens and the size of damage in buildings that were totally or partially destroyed, the agricultural projects and houses adjacent to the Nile which were flooded.

Lt. Gen. Kabbashi has appreciated the citizens' patience, announcing that the government, with its sovereign and executive components, will work urgently to solve the problem of lands, which remained a source of obsession during the periods of floods.

He pointed out that the Armed Forces and its institutions are standing alongside the citizens in such circumstances with all the capabilities, especially in the circumstances of floods.

He said that the government and the citizens shall work together to find solutions to such problems and to avoid the spread of diseases that may result from the floods.