Sudan: RSF Stages Convoys to Help Floods-Affected People

12 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) staged today convoys of support for floods-affected people in the states of Sudan.

RSF Commander Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, addressing today the support convoys heading to eight states affected by torrential rains and floods in Sudan, expressed condolences to the families of the victims of floods disaster, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Daglo pointed out that natural disasters are always followed by epidemics and emergency health conditions, and that is why they seek to combat disease-carrying factors.

He expressed thanks and appreciation to all countries that have contributed to supporting the affected people.

"We thank all Sudanese businessmen and charitable people for their support to the affected people," he said, calling for collaboration of efforts by all and working together for the sake of Sudan and its development.

