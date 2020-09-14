South Africa: SA Records Lowest Number of Covid-19 Deaths Since May

Inside the now-closed Khayelitsha Field Hospital developed by MSF to support the nearby Khayelitsha District Hospital to cope with the pressures of peak COVID-19 transmission in the Western Cape (file photo).

South Africa recorded its lowest single-day death toll on Sunday in over four months, while the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 1 579.

The 20 deaths recorded on Sunday is the lowest number since 23 May, when 10 people succumbed to the disease.

According to the latest data, six deaths were recorded each in Gauteng and the Western Cape and four each in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 447.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

A total of 649 793 people have contracted the disease since the outbreak in March.

Gauteng remains the epicentre with 215 140 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 116 389, Western Cape 108 431 and Eastern Cape 87 415.

Meanwhile, 577 906 have recuperated, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%

The data is based on the 3 918 478 tests conducted, 15 692 of which were performed since the last report.

Globally, there have been 28 637 952 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 917 417 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.