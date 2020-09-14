South Africa: SA Records Lowest Number of Covid-19 Deaths Since May

Rowan Pybus/MSF
Inside the now-closed Khayelitsha Field Hospital developed by MSF to support the nearby Khayelitsha District Hospital to cope with the pressures of peak COVID-19 transmission in the Western Cape (file photo).
14 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa recorded its lowest single-day death toll on Sunday in over four months, while the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 1 579.

The 20 deaths recorded on Sunday is the lowest number since 23 May, when 10 people succumbed to the disease.

According to the latest data, six deaths were recorded each in Gauteng and the Western Cape and four each in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 447.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

A total of 649 793 people have contracted the disease since the outbreak in March.

Gauteng remains the epicentre with 215 140 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 116 389, Western Cape 108 431 and Eastern Cape 87 415.

Meanwhile, 577 906 have recuperated, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%

The data is based on the 3 918 478 tests conducted, 15 692 of which were performed since the last report.

Globally, there have been 28 637 952 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 917 417 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

More on This
President Thanks Media as South African Covid-19 Death Rate Drops
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Minister Urges Caution as Covid-19 Surge Slows in South Africa
Covid-19 a Long-Term Danger for South Africa?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.