Tanzania: Magufuli, Museveni Give Green Light to $3.5 Billion Pipeline Project

13 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Chato — Tanzanian president John Magufuli and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni on Sunday gave a green light for the construction of the oil pipeline, saying the remaining issues should immediately be concluded.

The two leaders, who met at Chato airport, signed the intention to start implementing the $3.5 billion project, warning that anyone who may attempt to delay the process will be dealt with accordingly.

"This is an important step towards the implementation of the project. We, the presidents, have signed and I will see who will delay it," said Dr Magufuli during his speech.

He also revealed that Tanzania will get a 60 percent share of the profits to be accrued from the pipeline project because about 80 percent of it will lay on Tanzania's land.

Mr Museveni said he was ready to give Tanzania 80 percent of the profits due to the fact that the largest part of the pipeline was in the country but, according to him, Dr Magufuli settled on 60 percent.

"Uganda gave up about $800 million that would have been generated in the course of 25 years just to make this project kick-off," he said as he stressed the need for the project to start.

Uganda discovered some 6.5 billion barrels of oil since 2006 and Total and partners were developing the project.

The 1,443km long heated pipeline will transport oil from Hoima in Uganda through Chongoleani in Tanga, Tanzania to the world market.

The two countries were still discussing crosscutting issues on how the two sides would benefit from the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

The two sides also signed a deal on the crosscutting issues.

Dr Magufuli and Mr Museveni said in their joint communiqué that each country should conclude the host government agreement with the EACOP, start consultations for other agreements and expedite the implementation of the project.

Other remaining agreements which they said should immediately be worked on include that on port business, shareholding as well as financing.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.