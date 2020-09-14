Somalia: Puntland State Records Six New Cases of Covid-19

Puntland regional state of Somalia on Thursday recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours on Sunday.

The new cases were found in 47 samples tested the previous day.

The oldest of the new cases is aged 60, while the youngest is twenty-four years.

Four of the new cases were recorded in Bosaso while the other two in Garowe.

Puntland state Ministry said four patients had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the regional state to 212.

As of September 10, Benadir region had the highest number of cases - 1,531 - followed by Somaliland with 903, Jubaland state with 212, Southwest 144, Galmudug state with 119 and Hirshabele state with 25.

The first case of the deadly virus was first confirmed in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019, and in Somalia on March 16.