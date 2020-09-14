Mali: Stade Malien Crowned Mali Champions for the 19th Time

Stade Malien defeated Yeleen Olympique 3-0 victory on Friday (11 September 2020) to claim Mali Premier League title for the 19th time in their history and for the fifth consecutive time.

The match day 3 of "Ligue 1 Carré As" - as the final format of this season's league was called - played at 26 March Stadium in Bamako, saw the 2009 CAF Confederation Cup Champions Stade Malien producing an awesome second half to score three goals via Mamadou Traoré (60), Bakary Samake (87) and Saouti Traoré (90).

It was Stade Malien third victory in as many matches, raising their tally to nine points, six more than their direct chasers Yeelen Olympique. The title fits well for the club who are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year.

The title is the fifth consecutive for Stade Malien, winning the championship in the last five contested seasons despite a three-year stoppage between 2016 and 2019. It's the 19th league title of originally 35 completed editions, six more than archrivals Djoliba who have 13 titles to their name. Real Bamako have three.

The " Carré As" form gathers three club, namely Stade Malien, Yeelen Olympique and Real in a round robin format to determine Ligue 1 Champions and Mali representatives in the 2020-21 CAF Interclub season.

Stade Malien will now represent Mali in season's Total CAF Champions League, while Yeelen and Real are still chasing second place and the qualifying ticket for the Total CAF Confederation Cup.