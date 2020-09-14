Sudan: Revolutionary Front's Delegation to Visit Flood-Affected Areas

13 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The head of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), Dr. Al-Hadi Idris, has expressed solidarity with the floods-affected people in Sudan.

Idris explained in a press statement that the SRF decided to send a high-ranking delegation to visit the affected areas and help the flood victims in these difficult circumstances and in solidarity with the affected people.

He renewed the call made by the SRF earlier urging all people to come to the rescue and relief of the affected citizens, especially the resistance committees, the safety valve of the Glorious December Revolution.

He stressed that the Sudanese people are capable of overcoming this challenge and move forward in the process of building, development and completing the transitional period, adding that the peace agreement that was initialed in Juba at the end of last August, is a step towards national unity.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

