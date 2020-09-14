Nigeria: Lagos Police Deploy 1,000 Officers for Edo Governorship Election

14 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Lagos State Police Command has deployed 1,000 officers to complement other security personnel drafted for the Edo governorship election scheduled for Sept. 19.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos by the Command's Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu admonished officers from the Command to be of good conduct and exhibit professionalism in discharging their duties during the election.

"He further reiterated the commitment of the IGP to sustain the core values of democracy in Nigeria via fair, free and credible elections," the police spokesman said.

Odumosu said that adequate incentives and welfare packages as approved by the IG had been provided to encourage and boost the morale of the officers detailed for the special duty.

The CP enjoined the officers to protect themselves and avoid any acts capable of denting the image of the Force and truncating the peaceful conduct of the election in Edo State, the statement said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.