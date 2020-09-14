Tanzania: TFF, Play Master Ink 240m/ - Sponsorship Deal

13 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Agape Godrich and Arafat Issa Tanzania

Football Federation (TFF) yesterday announced a sponsorship deal with Play Master, a betting firm worth 240m/- in a press meeting at its Karume Memorial stadium headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

The betting company, Play Master has now joined Tanzania football family as among the key holders in developing the Premier League.

The two-year deal signed by TFF and Play Master is worth 240m/- expected to cover some important phases of football most notably the grass root level development for the youth nationwide.

Speaking after signing the deal, The President of TFF, Wallace Karia said he was delighted to introduce Play Master in the sponsors' rank after the two sides completed signing a 240m/- deal.

Adding, Karia said the sponsorship package will help TFF in organisational projects besides adding financial strength to the teams of the First and Second Division leagues.

"We hope we can develop further ether with them after this deal," added.

The firm's Chairman Edgar Pambukyan was also presented during the signing.

"First of all I would like to thank TFF for this opportunity, today is a very big day for Play Master and we are very happy to announce that we have signed a sponsorship and partnership agreements with TFF, we really hope this will bring something great for Tanzania football.

"We really believe Tanzania football has a very bright future and partnering with TFF promoting Tanzania football will be of mutual benefit. We have been working with Tanzania for the last 7 years and I really personally love this country very much it is a great country and got a great culture as well," he said.

Meanwhile; TFF has banned the Gwambina Complex in Misungwi, Mwanza from hosting any competitive match after the venue found to be far below standards.

Through the press statement on instagram and confirmed by the Information Department of the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), Gwambina Complex has been banned from hosting any Premier League match until it is refurbished to the desired standards.

As a result of the decision, the board of the league has asked Gwambina FC to choose another arena closest to them.

TFF advised the newly-recruited team to pick either CCM Kirumba or Nyamagana to stage their remaining home matches.

