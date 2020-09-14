South Sudan: Blue Nile Governor - Juba Peace Is Gain for All Sudan

Damazin — Blue Nile State Governor Abdel-Rahman Nureddayem has affirmed that the Sudanese peace agreement that was reached in Juba is considered as a gain for all Sudan.

He said in statement on Sunday directed to students sitting for Sudan Certificate Exams that peace would lead to prevailing security, stability and development in the country.

The Governor renewed his government commitment and mobilizing of all organs to support students and remove obstacles despite the difficult circumstances resulting from rains and floods that hit the country.

Meanwhile, the governor saluted teachers who he said had worked under exceptional circumstances and exerted efforts to overcome difficulties.