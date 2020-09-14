Sudan: Gali - Defunct Regime Implements Systematic Damage On SR

Khartoum Sept (SUNA)- Member of Consultancy Council at Ministry of Basic infrastructure and Transport, Mohammed Khalefa Ghali,has ,described the damage made by the defunct regime on Sudan Railways (SR) as systematic and implemented with careful degree of accuracy.

In his paper of emergency plan at sectoral workshop held Sunday in Khartoum, Gali called for rehabilitation of SR based on two main phases.

Phase one, he said should include primary emergency plan to be implemented during 2020/23 and followed by a comprehensive plan.

He explained that the success of emergency plan would increase the capacity from 500 tons to 2million tons annually. This, he said would make SR retuned to its olden days of remitting revenues into public treasury.