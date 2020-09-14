Sudan: Al-Dibilo Chairs Darfur Peace Building Fund Meeting

13 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The nmeeting of the Secretariat of the Darfur Peace Building Fund chaired by the Chairman of the Peace Commission, Prof.SuleimanAl-Dibilo held, Sunday, at the commission's Headquarters.

Prof.Al-Dibilo said in press statements that the meeting discussed the implementation of the Peace Agreement, peace building issues in Sudan and the related initial requirements presented by the Government of the Sudan to the UN.

He said all the organizations and the UN Representatives taking part in the meeting have committed to fund the initial peace requirements presented by Sudan.

"The meeting recommended the setting up of a technical committee to map out the projects and the programs which will be implemented by the UN" He stressed.

