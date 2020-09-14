Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets Justice Minister

13 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, on Sunday, briefed on the role being played by th Ministry of Justice to strengthen the values and principles of justice and the rule of law in the country.

This came when Al-Burhan met, at his office, the Minister of Justice, Dr.Nasredeen Abdul Barri who briefed him on the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Justice during the past period concerning the issuance of some legislations and laws to support values of justice and the rule of law.

