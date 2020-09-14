Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Receives Telephone Call From Somali President

13 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk, on Sunday, received telephone call from the Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo during which he condolence him and the Sudanese people on the victims of the floods which hit large parts of the country.

The Somali Head of State affirmed his country's support to the government and people of Sudan In order to overcome this difficult time.

Dr. Hamdouk, on his part, highly appreciated the leadership and the people of Somalia, specially, the initiative of the Somali Cabinet which exempted the Sudanese resident in Somalia from migration fees.

