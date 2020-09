Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, on Sunday, received a phone call from Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, reassuring on the situation in the country fllowing the torrential rains and floods that hit the country recently.

The Ethiopian Premier affirmed his country's solidarity with the leadership and people of Sudan, wishing that the situation would return to normality soon.