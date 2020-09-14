South Africa: Justice and Correctional Services Committee Chairperson Pays Tribute to the Late Adv Bizos

11 September 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe, extends his heartfelt condolences to the Bizos family, friends, the law fraternity and the people of South Africa as a whole.

Mr Magwanishe paid tribute to the late anti-apartheid and human rights lawyer, for the service he described as 'incredible' in the struggle against apartheid. He said Adv Bizos dedicated his life in the struggle against apartheid to ensure that the vulnerable and disadvantaged people of South Africa are free from the shackles of oppression.

"This was done many times to his own detriment. He ensured that the voiceless majority had a voice when it was not politically correct to do so. His selfless sacrifice will always be remembered," said Mr Magwanishe.

Adv Bizos has been well remembered for his role in the Rivonia trial as a young lawyer where he defended the leaders of the people. He is also remembered for his involvement in the drafting the country's Constitution, as well as his involvement in the transformation of the South African justice system.

"I wish the entire Bizos family strength during this very difficult time. We have truly lost a great hero in him. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

