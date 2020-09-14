Liberia: Alleged 'Sexual Harassment' at UN Mission

-Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, the outgoing head of Liberia's permanent mission to the United Nations, is accused of sexual harassment days after he was named Foreign Minister-designate by President George Manneh Weah

Liberia's Foreign Minister-designate, Ambassador Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., has refuted a recent social media post linking him to sexual harassment involving Whynee Cummings Wilson, a female employee of Liberia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

A five-page document response from New York said: "This is an official response from the Tilem & Associates ... a Law Firm representing Ambassador Kemayah, with respect to the false, baseless and unfounded allegations being spread on the social media, especially in Liberia in relation to Ms. Whynee Cummings Wilson."

Ms. Wilson, in a dispatch from New York, released by journalist Charles Yates on social media, reminds the US Mission, UN authorities and Minister Williametta Piso Saydee-Tarr, Liberia's Minister of Gender with Cc to several top Liberian officials how Ambassador Kemayah allegedly molested and sexually harassed her on January 8, 2020. Wilson remembers that day in part because it was her birthday.

According to her, Ambassador Kemayah on one occasion called her to his office and locked the door, and was allegedly harassed. She said further, "Amb. Kemayah asked me several times to kiss him, stating, You know what [to] do, just give me a kiss, we are all adults here."

According to Madam Wilson, the action of Kemayah, who she considers as a 'father', left her in a devastating state.

She narrated that the action made her stay away from office for a whole month, raising concerns amongst her colleagues.

The law firm representing Kemayah said: "We initiated an investigation based on our principle of avoiding prolonged and wasteful litigation. We do not want to have to pursue costly litigation against her or the news media publishing knowingly false statements. Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. has advised us that he wants to continue the great work he has been doing and will not let this clearly false allegation stop him," the firm said.

They further said that "What we have discovered is clear, Ms. Wilson and other state actors are attempting to harm Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah," said the law firm.

This attack on the Ambassador, the firm said, is not just on him, but also is an attack on his beautiful and loving wife, Rev. Mrs. Dialokai Golanyon-Kemayah.

Tilem & Associates indicated that the Ambassador has over the many decades built a strong reputation of integrity, both domestically and abroad.

The firm further defended Kemayah's reputation and sincerity especially as a diplomat, stating that it was on the basis of his reputation that the President nominated him as Foreign Minister.

"We are aware that long before his nomination as Liberia's Foreign Minister, a handful of detractor's unleashed an avalanche of failed attacks to hunt him down into disfavor with the President.

"President Weah saw through these baseless attacks before, and the people of Liberia will see once again the great work that Ambassador Kemayah has done," said the legal group.

The firm said Liberia is quite familiar with the work of Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., and as a new Foreign Minister he will continue to represent Liberia throughout the world.

Kemayah's legal team wondered why would Ms. Wilson wasted too much time without reporting the event to the police until he (Kemayah) was nominated for the Foreign Minister position

"This lie of hers is so outlandish. This is not in the Ambassador's nature.

"Throughout his more than 28 years of experience in the private, public, and international arena, this is the only allegation ever," the legal group said.

"The Ambassador has been quite respectful and did not want to have to address these lies, but felt it was necessary that the people of Liberia hear the truth," the legal team said.

According to Kemayah's legal team, Every time Ms. Wilson tells her story it becomes more and more embellished. However, she has never mentioned that she has been disciplined by the Ambassador and staff at the Mission.

Ms. Wilson and the Secretary even agreed to have every communication between them documented because according to the Secretary, Ms. Wilson always gives different versions of what her boss, the Secretary, tells her.

The team added that Ambassador Kemayah has told Ms. Wilson on numerous occasions to get close to her boss, the secretary, but she has allegedly refused to work with Mrs. Maggie Gibson-Glay, the Ambassador's Secretary.

"As we stated in our September 4, 2020 email to Ms. Wilson our client denies these false allegations. All further communications shall be directed to this law firm, so that the Ambassador can continue to focus on his work."

The legal team noted that people at the United Nations Mission knows Ambassador Kemayah ranks women related issues as a priority. Many people admire and recognized his role as Ambassador in 2019 in the successful preparation, hosting, and participation of the Republic of Liberia's Women Delegation to the 63rd Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW 63) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States of America.

"Our client's commitment and integrity on women, girls and youth related issues began as far back in 1992 when he was the youngest teacher in Zaweata Project School in Bong Mines, Liberia.

"We strongly advise those behind this malicious and political chicanery to desist and repent and join the thousands of well-meaning Liberians who continue to congratulate with unending overtures of endorsements for his nomination and have committed to support Ambassador Kemayah when confirmed as Foreign Minister," the group said.

Additionally, the group said: "The Ambassador wants us all to come together, but if these baseless attacks on him and his family continue, he will be forced to pursue all legal remedies. Let us not focus on lies and baseless attacks against a great man. Let us all focus on what is important-continuing to grow Liberia and focus on the future of Liberia.