South Africa: Sassa Launches Online Grant Application Portal

Social grant applicants can now skip long queues thanks to the new South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) online portal launched on Monday.

According to SASSA, for now, the pilot project will cover Child Support, Older Persons and Foster Child grants.

The government entity said the move will provide much-needed relief to grant applicants as it will save them the inconvenience of standing in queues at SASSA offices.

"The added advantage is that the convenience of online applications eliminates the risk of being infected with the COVID-19 virus because there will be no need to gather at public places to apply," SASSA added.

The self-service portal can be used from the computer and mobile phones.

According to SASSA, the turnaround time is 10 days, provided the candidate supplies all the stipulated documents linked to the application such as identity documents of applicant and spouse's as well as banking details, among others.

The agency may require documents supporting a change of circumstances such as payment method, banking details and address.

The portal also provides updates on the status of the application. "To access this service, applicants need to have an email address to sign up and to be able to log in for further services," SASSA explained.

Feedback will be sent via email or through an SMS for those who do not have email addresses.

"A receipt will be generated when the application is completed."

SASSA said the testing of the system would run from 14 September until 25 September.

"It is important to note that required supporting documents to be attached must be certified by a Commissioner of Oath."

The agency is currently reviewing its system and thereafter the other grants will also be added to the portal.

Applications can be lodged on https://services.sassa.gov.za that is a secure website.