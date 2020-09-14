South Africa: Here's an Idea From Left Field - Let's All Get With the Constitutional Project and Heal South Africa

opinion

Are we as South Africans like Barcelona or Kaizer Chiefs - beautiful teams but without a project? The venality that permeates every fibre of our being, the maladministration, misgovernance, the maiming of women and children and all the other afflictions that continue to blight our society - what do they say about us? Are these an unwelcome deviance from the project?

The iconic footballer Lionel Andrés Messi was recently asked why he had wanted to leave Barcelona FC. Among the reasons he gave was that the club does not have a project, that it has been "plugging holes along the way" over the years. By the latter, I suppose he meant how it has been conducting its affairs and the nature and impact of the decisions it has been taking.

Barcelona FC is a massive club, recognised as such not only in its native Spain, but all over the world. This is a club that runs a huge operation consisting of various departments, from marketing to social responsibility programmes.

The club's success in the field of play over the years is well documented. This has allowed it to attract some of the best footballers money can buy. Why, then, would...