Liberia: Min. Dean Resounds Govt Commitment to Take Drastic Action Against Rapist

MONROVIA Sept. 13 (LINA)-The Attorney General of the Republic of Liberia, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean has reemphasized government's commitment to adequately combat the issue of rap in the country, affirming that frantic action will be taken against perpetrators of rape and other crimes relating to Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

Cllr. Dean spoke recently at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town at special press conference following a two-day Anti-GBV National Conference organized by the Government of Liberia.

The Justice Minister added that the Government of Liberia is determine to end rape, citing that anyone who intends to go against the government's mandate on rape will meet up with the full weight of the law.

"We want a situation in this country where if any man sees a girl less than 18 years, if he doesn't run, he will walk on the other side of the street especially if he doesn't have good intentions. This is where we want to be one or two years from now, and anyone who intends to test our resolve will meet up with the full weight of the law," he noted.

At the same time, Min. Dean disclosed that the Court has detained 640 rape perpetrators around the country and 208 of them have been convicted while 432 are pretrial detainees.

"I know the figure of the pretrial detainees sounds big but this is our justice system. Meticulously, the courts are going through every case, about a week ago we convicted four persons they are now sentenced. We are trying a case at this moment in Kakata where a five-year old was raped by a 45 year-old man and also the arrest of the 47 years old cripple man who raped a four-year old and all of these cases have been tried," Cllr. Dean explained.

Cllr. Dean furthered that under the program, his team will ensure that increment in the number of specialized courts is highlighted in order to fight rape faster, stating, "We wish under this program to increase the amount of specialize courts that we have. We already have three specialized courts; one is in Montserrado, one in Grand Bassa and the other in Nimba County."

He expressed hope to have additional courts situated in populated counties like Margibi, Nimba and Lofa counties.

The MOJ boss called on survivors, parents and relatives not to compromise rape cases but rather report all cases to the authority.

"We should all support survivors and those that care for them in order for them to see every logical conclusion to every case."

Also speaking at the special press briefing, the Minister of Health Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah said the Health sector is standing ready to make sure to treat all Survivors.

"But we don't want to treat victims, we want rape and other violence against women to be prevented and if we prevent it, health will have no work to do," she said.

Recently, scores of Liberians staged a three-day protests in which they petitioned the House of Representatives and the US Embassies near Monrovia to respond to the growing number of rape cases in the country.

As a means of further fighting the menace, President George Manneh Weah organized a two-day Anti-SGBV National Conference under the theme: "A National Call to Action; Inclusive Involvement to Fight Rape and SGBV in Liberia."

The conference commenced on Tuesday September 8, and ended on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.