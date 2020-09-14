Liberia: Man, 36 Gets 20 Years Jail Sentence for Raping Step Daughter

A 36-year old man who raped and impregnated his step daughter in the Johnsonville community back in 2018 has been sentenced for 20 years by the Criminal Court "E".

Defendant Johnson Chuluty was arrested and detained at the Monrovia central Prison on 5th of June 2020, investigated charged and forwarded to the Monrovia City Court for prosecution having allegedly committed the crime of statutory rape against his step daughter.

In 2019, during the May Term of Court, the grand jurors drew an indictment against the defendant for allegedly committing statutory rape in violation of Section 14.7 of the new Penal Law of the Republic of Liberia.

The offense as per the indictment is a felony of the first degree which is punishable by life imprisonment.

Summary of the indictment says, defendant Chuluty is married to the Victim's Mother and they once lived in the same house in Johnsonville in 2018.

The victim mother accordingly left the house to go and sell in the market, and left the victim with her husband, it was within said period of time that the defendant sexually abuse the victim several times in his room resulting to pregnancy.

During Police investigation, the defendant admitted having sex with the victim who was then 13 years old and regretted his action.

Police report also noted that the victim informed her mother about the incident on several occasions but she did not do anything neither say anything about it.

In his final ruling, presiding Judge Serena F. Garlawolu stated that after a thorough scrutinizing of the case file, couple with the facts and circumstances and the mitigation of sentence between prosecution and defense counsels it is hereby adjudge the defendant guilty for the commission of the crime statutory rape and therefore sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment.