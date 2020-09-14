Liberia: Ministries of Education, Labor and Others Summoned

1 September 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)
By Dorcas T. Gboerreh-Boe

Monrovia — The Plenary of the House of Representatives has summoned the Ministries of Education, Labor and Bridge Academy over the alleged illegal dismissal of about 17 employees of the Bridge Academy.

The Authorities are to appear on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 11:00am.

The decision by the House comes amidst a communication from Grand Bassa County District #5 Representative Thomas Goshua in which he requested members of the body to invite the top management team of Bride Academy, the Ministries of Education and Labor to explain reasons behind the alleged action.

In his communication to plenary on Tuesday, Rep. Goshua stated that based upon investigation conducted and after he received complaints from the aggrieved dismissed employee, the act by Bridge Academy was an unlawful one, prompted by the refusal of the 17 employees to take salary reduction which was introduced by the management.

In 2016, Liberia's Ministry of Education announced the Partnership Schools for Liberia (PSL) initiative, a public-private partnership designed to transform the public education system.

Education providers with proven track records in delivering high-quality education were paired with public primary schools across Liberia and Bride was chosen as one of the first government partners.

The programme is now entering its third year and the name has changed to the Liberian Education Advancement Programme (LEAP).

"We do not take the issue of wrongful and illegal dismissal lightly as it completely contravenes the labor law of this country. It further contravenes the objective to have an increase in employment opportunities for our people", Rep. Goshua emphasized.

Read the original article on LINA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: LINA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.