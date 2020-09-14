Liberia: Ministries of Education, Labor and Others Summoned

Monrovia — The Plenary of the House of Representatives has summoned the Ministries of Education, Labor and Bridge Academy over the alleged illegal dismissal of about 17 employees of the Bridge Academy.

The Authorities are to appear on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 11:00am.

The decision by the House comes amidst a communication from Grand Bassa County District #5 Representative Thomas Goshua in which he requested members of the body to invite the top management team of Bride Academy, the Ministries of Education and Labor to explain reasons behind the alleged action.

In his communication to plenary on Tuesday, Rep. Goshua stated that based upon investigation conducted and after he received complaints from the aggrieved dismissed employee, the act by Bridge Academy was an unlawful one, prompted by the refusal of the 17 employees to take salary reduction which was introduced by the management.

In 2016, Liberia's Ministry of Education announced the Partnership Schools for Liberia (PSL) initiative, a public-private partnership designed to transform the public education system.

Education providers with proven track records in delivering high-quality education were paired with public primary schools across Liberia and Bride was chosen as one of the first government partners.

The programme is now entering its third year and the name has changed to the Liberian Education Advancement Programme (LEAP).

"We do not take the issue of wrongful and illegal dismissal lightly as it completely contravenes the labor law of this country. It further contravenes the objective to have an increase in employment opportunities for our people", Rep. Goshua emphasized.