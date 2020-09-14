Liberia: NIR Pleads for Increment in 2020/2021 Budget

Monrovia — The Executive Director of the National Identification Registry of Liberia (NIR) Teah Nagbe has called on the Legislature for increment in the institution's 2020/2021 Budget.

Speaking when he appeared before the Plenary of the House of Representatives on Thursday, Nagbe stated that the low budgetary allocation is impeding the functions of the institution, adding that the over US$500,000 allotted in the 2019/2020 Budget is insufficient to run the affairs of the institution.

The NIR is an institution created by an Act of Legislature in 2011 with a mandate to identify and register every citizen and resident in the Country.

Nagbe further stated that if adequate fund is given to the entity it will strengthen the capacity of the NIR to decentralize the activities of the institution in the Counties stressing that the NIR is willing to perform its statutory mandate but the issue of funds is creating what he calls setbacks for the smooth operations of the institution.

"The NIR can help clean the payroll of government, issuance of passport across the country and even driver's license and other documents that the government is presently finding it difficult to produce. We only need more funding Honorable lawmakers", Nagbe pleaded.

The NIR Boss further disclosed that the process of voter's roll update could also be done by the NIR in a shorter period and "with limited resources because there will be no need to have repeated."

He is also encouraging every Liberian to make use of the National Identification Registry by obtaining their national ID.