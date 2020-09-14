Tanzania: Dube Turns Azam's Lethal Marksman

AZAM FC net burster Prince Dube said he is ready to give the club and fans what they deserve as one way to pay them back for the trust they had in signing him.

The Zimbabwean striker netted a brace on Friday night as Azam choked Coastal Union 2-0 at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam to continue their splendid performance this season.

It was their second back to back victory for the Ice cream makers who won 1-0 on their league inaugural match against Polisi Tanzania courtesy of Obrey Chirwa goal who used well Dube's timely assist.

But, speaking after the sweaty match, Dube said he just want to do his best at the club hence scoring is part of paying back for their trust in him.

"I just want to continue netting goals and what will happen in the future I do not know. They welcomed me here with love and I want to do my best to give what the club and fans deserves," said him.

For the visitors Coastal Union, the results were another nightmare for them as they have lost in two of their league opening matches.

They first lost 1-0 to Namungo FC at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi hence they remain pointless and goalless in two matches.

However, all is not lost for Juma Mgunda's side as they still have more games to get back on the track and give the football fraternity what they are capable to do.

In their next two games, they will host Dodoma FC and JKT Tanzania at their Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga as such, a good chance for them to revive in the league marathon.

However, the Ice cream makers side were among the busy clubs which splashed a lot of cash during the transfer window to buy players they thought will help them to challenge for the championship.

Azam have since scored three goals in their two matches and are yet to concede as their next game will see them heading to Mbeya for two tough matches against Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons for another possible six points hunt.