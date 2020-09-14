Tanzania: Win-Hungry Yanga Set Mbeya On Sniper Scope

Young Africans will be hunting their first Mainland Premier League win when they entertain Mbeya City at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

It is their second league match for the both teams with Yanga having a home- ground advantage, while their visitors are still point-less after suffering a 4-0 heavy loss to KMC in their season opener.

It was a bad day at office for Mbeya City after conceding such a big number of goals from a side which is almost of their own level, but in football, impossibles do happen.

This clearly shows that today's match will be a nail biting one since whenever these two sides meet, the final 90 minutes usually becomes a good judge and nothing else.

For Yanga's squad which is yet to get a required chemistry as they have a new coach and a big number of new players, will surely need to win this game so as to cool down their fans who are desperate for three points.

The Jangwani Street-based club are among the top flight League teams which spent highly on the past transfer market to rebuild their squad hence; they have another chance to prove their worthiness.

At the same time, Mbeya City's coach Amri Said will not allow to leave the commercial city empty handed just like the way they arrived.

Their previous results was a wake-up call for them to turn things around and ensure that they take game after game seriously considering the fact that this evening contest is likely unpredictable.

After today's encounter, Mbeya City will welcome Azam FC at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya in another tight match for them before hosting Namungo FC at the same venue.

For Yanga, up next, they will travel to Kagera to face Kagera Sugar, a side which always gives them a thorny ride whenever they meet in the league regardless where the two teams play.

After Kagera Sugar duel, Yanga will visit Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro for yet another tough fixture for them.

However, it should be remembered that the season's traditional derby match between Yanga and Simba is pegged on October 18th at the giant Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city.

The hosts on the day Yanga were the better side in the last season's two derby clashes as they won one match while the other elapsed in a 2-2 draw meaning that from six points, the former accumulated four points while the latter bagged two points.