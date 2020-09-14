Tanzania: Simba Let KMC Command Helm

SIMBA's bid to claim the Premier League helm hit rocks yesterday after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Mtibwa Sugar, thus leaving Kinondoni Municipal Council to continue enjoying a pilot for the second week.

Following their draw with Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro yesterday, Simba are now fourth-placed with 4 points behind KMC, Azam and Dodoma, who all won their second league games to post six points.

KMC are deservedly at the helm on superior goal average having netted six goals and conceding two.

The team benefited much from yesterday's 2-1 win over Tanzania Prisons at Uhuru Stadium. Prior to their clash with Prisons, KMC clobbered Mbeya City 4-0 in their league opener last week.

Azam continue to cling at the second position also with six points. But they have scored three goals the same as the third-placed Dodoma Jiji who yesterday defeated JKT Tanzania 2-0 at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

In a closely, but highly entertaining contest Mzamiru Yasini scored an opening goal at the 45th minute that placed Simba at the front.

Though a minute after the second half whistle, Issa Rashid equalised with a powerful header at the mid of Simba's defender.

Prior to the goal, Mtibwa Sugar got two open chances in the first half on 28th minute by Juma Nyange and Ibrahim Hilika in 30th minute but they were all wasted.

In response to those attacks Simba skipper John Bocco completed an attempt but was saved with Mtibwa's goalie Aboutwalib Mshery.

At the 40th minute Joash Onyango attempted to put Simba on the lead with a bullet header but it deflected off the top bar.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bernard Morrison and Luis Miquissone displayed their quality with better sprint, which left Mtibwa's defenders with the minimum option but to commit fouls.

Simba's foul could have been an advantage and put them at the front but they all went wide.

Both teams made attempts on numerous occasions, whereas when they matched to the edge, Simba got a closest chance to lead from Clatous Chama's header that was initiated by Miquissone's long ball, but ended to a goal kick.

Speaking after the match, Simba skipper John Bocco admitted Mtibwa played well and they deserved a draw. Simba benefited much from Harambee Stars defender, Joash Onyango who governed well the defence line.

The former Gor Mahia defender also played well when Simba defeated Ihefu FC 2-1 in a match played at Sokoine stadium in Mbeya last week.

Mzamiru, who netted the opener against Ihefu, has now netted two goals for Simba after the yesterday's opener.

Simba's traditional rivals will play their second league's match today against Mbeya City at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam after they were forced to a 1-1 draw with Tanzania Prisons in the league opener.