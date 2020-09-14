Tanzania: Premier to Ruangwa People - Vote for JPM

CCM Central Committee (CC) member Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has appealed to the residents of Ruangwa Constituency to vote for President John Magufuli to allow him to continue with the task of improving various social services in the country.

Speaking during a campaign rally in Chinongwe Village in Ruangwa Constituency on Friday, Mr Majaliwa observed that the achievements recorded during the first term of President Magufuli's administration had to a large extent been supervised by him.

Mr Majaliwa, who doubles as the prime minister, noted that voting for President Magufuli would give him another chance to finalise the projects he had initiated and introduce many others as indicated in the 2020- 2025 CCM manifesto.

The projects include the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Nyerere Hydropower Project, construction and improvement of health facilities and services, district and referral hospitals and major water projects.

According to the premier, Dr Magufuli deserves to get their votes in big numbers for another term to lead the country.

With regard to employment, the PM said the government had put major emphasis on attracting more investors and improving the environment of doing business as among measures to increase the number of jobs for the people.

"A cashew nut processing plant and furniture factory being erected at Namkonjera Village in Ruangwa District is also among major initiatives for creating jobs for the residents of the district, as well people elsewhere in the country," he said.

Mr Majaliwa mentioned another source of employment being entrepreneurs IDs, especially for the youth who were previously being harassed for conducting businesses in areas considered as unofficial, especially in city and town centres.

The premier said such harassment has ended and the youth were now doing their businesses as a manifestation of legitimate employment that is recognised by the government; this generates income that enables them to fend for themselves and their families.

He thanked the Ruangwa community comprising members of different political parties for enabling him to sail through unopposed as a candidate in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Ndanda Constituency parliamentary candidate Cecil Mwambe remarked that the CCM election manifesto for 2020/25 had directly touched the lives of the people of Ruangwa as it has touched on improving cashew nut farming, as well as securing markets for the crop.

Mr Mwambe has urged the Ruangwa community to vote for President John Magufuli and councillors, as the CCM manifesto focuses on their interests, especially in the cashew nut sector and food crops.

The retired Special Seats MP, Ms Riziki Lulida, who rejoined CCM after a spell in CUF, also appealed to the people of Ruangwa to vote for CCM presidential candidate Dr Magufuli, as he had done a lot for the Lindi community.