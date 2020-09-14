Tanzania: I Will Propel Education Sector, CCM's Kikoyo Says

MULEBA South CCM parliamentary candidate Dr Oscar Kikoyo has promised to spend his entire tenure, if elected on October 28, to improve key sectors that include education and water infrastructure.

He made the pledges during a campaign rally at Nshamba Ward in Muleba District in Kagera Region.

He appealed voters to elect him, adding that he would effectively oversee the execution of all development projects earmarked in the party's manifesto.

"My priorities include construction of classrooms for Form V and VI students and ensure water woes facing people are solved quickly. This will improve education sector and hasten development," he said.

He appealed for unity and cooperation, noting that peace was of paramount importance.

The parliamentary candidate asked the electorate in the constituency to rally behind CCM presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli as he was the ideal candidate whose development- oriented focus was exemplary.

Dr Kikoyo is aspiring for Muleba South constituency after the retirement of former MP Professor Anna Tibaijuka.

During the 2015-2020 parliamentary phase, eight out of nine constituencies in Kagera region were led by CCM legislators.

The constituencies, with outgoing MPs in brackets, are Bukoba Rural (Jasson Rweikiza).

Muleba South (Professor Anna Tibaijuka), Muleba North (Charles Mwijage), Missenyi-Nkenge (Dr Diodorus Kamala), Ngara (Alex Gashaza), Biharamulo (Oscar Mukasa), Karagwe (Innocent Bashungwa) and Kyerwa (Innocent Bilakwate).

Bukoba Urban Constituency was led by Wilfred Lwakatare of Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), who recently defected to Civic United Front (CUF).