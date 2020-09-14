Kenya: MP Oscar Sudi Faces 2 Hate Speech Counts, Offensive Conduct Charge

Nairobi — Kapsaret lawmaker Oscar Sudi is set to face two counts of hate speech and an additional charge on offensive conduct when he appears in court on Monday following his surrender and subsequent arrest by the police on Sunday.

Sudi was grilled by detectives from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) in reference to remarks he made that authorities said could have resulted in breach of peace.

Efforts to arrest the vocal lawmaker on Friday night were blocked by a section of residents who barricaded the Kapseret-Eldoret road leading to his residence.

Sudi later presented himself at the Kapseret Sub-County Police headquarters on Sunday morning from where he was flown to Nakuru using a police helicopter.