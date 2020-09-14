Angola/DRC Joint Defence Commission Meets in Luanda

14 September 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A meeting of the Joint Commission on Defence and Security between the Republic of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo is due to take place from September 14 to 16 in Luanda, ANGOP learnt Sunday.

A press release from the Foreign Affairs Ministry states that the meeting aimed essentially to strengthen bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries, whose agenda would focus on analysing the security situation along the common border, mainly security measures to mitigate the spread of covid-19 along the border.

The programme includes an approach to measures to prevent and combat terrorism and illegal immigration, the location, rehabilitation and restoration of border crossings, and the analysis and assessment of incidents along the common border.

The meeting will also allow for the signing of several legal instruments, including the cooperation agreement between the interior ministries of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo on security and public order and another agreement on the movement of people and goods along the border.

A DRC delegation of experts will arrive in Luanda on Sunday 13 September, while the ministerial delegation will be in the capital on 15 September.

The meeting of experts, to be held this Monday, will be chaired by the Commander General of the National Police, Commissioner General, Paulo Gaspar de Almeida.

Yet on 16 September 2020, the meeting will have an agenda filled with relevant issues, with emphasis on the opening and closing ceremonies, where the opening and closing speeches will be given by the co-president and president, the Minister of the Interior (of the bilateral meeting), Eugénio César Laborinho.

