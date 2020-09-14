Angola: Football - Zito Luvumbo Confirmed On Cagliari

Luanda — The 1º de Agosto club finally confirmed, last Friday, the transfer of Angolan footballer Zito Luvumbo to the main team of Cagliari of Italy.

The deal had been reported in the national and international press since late August, when the transfer of the 18-year-old athlete was being rumoured.

However, the "military" club (1º de Agosto) recognized the interest in its player, but denied any business with the formation of the first Italian football league.

After days of expectation, the confirmation of Luvumbo's departure to the European team, whose agreement was initialed last Friday, is already on the website of the 1º de Agosto club.

The site does not do much more than that: it announces the contract, but does not describe in what terms.

Popular wisdom says that secrecy is the lifeblood of the business, but, particularly in this case, it was not even a secret, because the fact was already in the public domain.

The young player leaves the 1º of Agosto after being launched in the main team, at the end of the 2018/19 season, when he was only 17 years old, helping the club to win a National Championship and an Angolan League Cup.

The winger stood out for the national team in the Cosafa tournament in U-17, and in the category's world cup, in Brazil, in 2019, with Angola reaching the round of 16.

The footballer is referenced among the 100 promising players of the football world, according to FIFA.

Born on March 9, 2002, Zito André Sebastião Luvumbo ran for the best revelation player award from the African Football Confederation (CAF), like his colleagues from the national team Capita and Herenilson.