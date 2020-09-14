Liberia: Egyptian Envoy Labels Late Ambassador Sele As 'A Great Man of Humanity'

Monrovia — The Egyptian Ambassador Accredited to Liberia, H.E. Ahmed el-Sayed Hilal has described deceased Liberian Ambassador to Egypt Edwin F. Sele as a great man of humanity who diligently carried out his duties during his years in the Foreign Service.

"He was a great man of humanity. He did everything possible to ensure that Liberia and Egypt move ahead with their bilateral relationship," Amb. Hilal noted at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County when the remains of Amb. Sele was brought to the Liberia.

The Egyptian diplomat indicated that deceased Amb. Sele was like a brother to him and also to the people of Egypt, citing that the death of the Liberian envoy to Egypt is a great loss to both countries on grounds that Amb. Sele served both Egypt and Liberia with humanity during his tenure.

"I want to extend my condolences to the family of the late Ambassador and let them know that their son was a great human being in serving humanity" Amb. Hilal emphasized.

For his part, the Liberia's Deputy Minister for International Economic Cooperation and Integration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abraham K. Korvah, extended his heartfelt felicitation to the Government of Egypt for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the late Liberian envoy.

Korvah testified that the Late Ambassador was a dedicated public servant who served with distinction during his 40 years of service in his career.

The MFA official recalled his interactions with his fallen colleague, stating, "The first time I met Ambassador Sele was in 2007 in the United States where he served as Minister Counselor for Economic Affairs. We had a nice discussion and the last time was in Egypt. But actually, he was a good man in the public service".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He give his entire life to serving the public. So we want to take this time on behalf of my Governments to tell the family members that we are sorry and have our sympathy for the death of their son. This man was a great person and he served his country well by dedicating his time to the office works" Ambassador Korva maintained.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the late Amb. Sele died Tuesday, August 18, in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The late Amb. Sele was an astute Statesman and a dedicated public Servant who served his country and people with commitment and distinction, the release said.

He served previously as Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Morocco prior to his assignment to Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of President George M. Weah extends deepest condolences to the bereaved family for the irreparable loss of this distinguished diplomat.