Liberia: Egypt Donates 5,000kg of Medical Supplies to Liberia to Aid in Covid-19 Fight

Monrovia — The Arab Republic of Egypt has donated a consignment of medical supplies to Liberia containing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to enhance the efforts of Liberia in the fight against the deadly coronavirus disease.

Speaking Wednesday at the donation ceremony held at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County, the Ambassador of Egypt accredited to Liberia, Ahmed el-Sayed Hilal indicated that the medical supply is intended to buttress Liberia's efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is a pleasure and honor to be here to form part of this ceremony in handling over medical supplies from the Government and people of the Republic of Egypt to the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia in fighting the coronavirus pandemic" the Egyptian envoy noted.

He added that it is a historic and glorious moment for both countries citing that the gesture reflects the strength of the bilateral relation between the two countries.

The Egyptian Ambassador hinted that the donation of the medical supplies is the beginning of more prosperous bilateral relations for the two countries in the coming months.

He vowed to do his best in order to elevate the bilateral relationship between the two nations in all domains as an Ambassador Accredited to Liberia.

"We look forward to kindly inviting His Excellency, President George M.Weah to Egypt for bilateral visit; it is an invitation in this regard.

"The invitation will be presented to President Weah soon, to have His Excellency, President George M. Weah in Egypt to boost up the bilateral relationship. We know both Presidents have strong quests to develop ties." The Egyptian Diplomat explained.

He asserted that his country has been part of the peace building process in Liberia after the end of the civil war that lasted for 14 unbroken years.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of International Economic Cooperation and Integration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abraham K. Korvah, Sr. extended gratitude to the Government and People of Egypt on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia for the kind gesture.

"On behalf of the people of Liberia and our President, we want to say thank you to the Government and people of Egypt for this kind gesture," Korvah stated.

He expressed hope that the two countries will continue on a smooth bilateral relationship footing which according to him, started as far back as 1957.

Min. Korvah disclosed that two weeks ago he had a fruitful meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign affairs of the Republic of Egypt aimed at strengthening the bilateral relation between the two countries.

He revealed that during the early part of this year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs communicated with the Egyptian Government on the possibility of obtaining assistance from the Arab nation to augment Liberia's effort in the fight against COVID-19.

Korvah emphasized that the donation of the medical supplies is a direct response by the Egyptian Government to the communication that was sent to the Government of Egypt.

Also speaking, Health Minister Wilhelmina Jallah, extolled the Egyptians for the kind gesture, citing that although the country is also fighting COVID-19, yet they have extended support to Liberia to help reduce and subsequently eradicate the menace from Liberia.

"We welcome the support of the Government and people of Egypt in the fight against COVID in Liberia" the MOH boss noted.

She assured that the items provided will be used to fight COVID-19 in Liberia, citing that the items will be distributed among the 15 political subdivisions of Liberia.

The Liberia Health Minister attributed the reduction of the number of coronavirus cases in Liberia to the divine intervention of God, the healthcare workers and the citizenry at large.

Minister Jallah stressed the need to have supplies of PPEs in the fight against COVID-19, noting that the availability of the materials helps provide protection for healthcare workers that are on the frontline combating the scourge.

She urged Liberians as well as residents of Liberia to continuously follow all of the precautionary measures prescribed by national and international health authorities in the fight against COVID-19 on grounds that the virus is still in Liberia.

"We all have to accept that the virus is still here, we have not started the countdown yet in the Republic of Liberia to say that COVID is out "Minister Jallah emphasized.

Minister Jallah also admonished people who have been tested positive for COVID-19 to proceed immediately to the treatment center aimed at ending the virus in Liberia and the World at large.