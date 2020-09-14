Ethiopia: University of Gonder Undergoes a Gorgora Investment Workshop

The University of Gondar has established a Gorgora Investment workshop. The initiative, organized by the College of Social Sciences and Humanities, will look at the socio- economic implications of the Gorgora project and will bring to light the prospects the region could offer to the wider tourism sector, according to University of Gonder.

It could be remembered that recently the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, has introduced a groundbreaking venture that would see three of Ethiopia's potential tourists' attractions blossom into excellent tourist destinations.

Among the three spots that were mentioned the small town of Gorgora was chosen. Due to its strategic position off the shores of Lake Tana and its ancient historical past, the small peninsula is destined for success. The project is in its infancy stage awaiting the consultations of renowned experts and government personnel from all backgrounds and levels. The next phase of higher governmental discussions is set for October 2020.

To support this endeavor and to create a better atmosphere for investment, University of Gondar staff members have prepared three presentations that focused on future investment possibilities and shared the vast potential that Gorgora and its surrounding areas could offer.

Presentations focused on the historical background and tourism potential in Gorgora, the investment opportunities for outlying districts and the need to mobilize and prepare the community in those areas to shoulder the responsibility of the work that is ahead.

It is safe to say that the University of Gondar is all in when it comes to Gorgora. On top of the many research and community service initiatives that are being done in the region, University of Gonder staff members are taking it upon themselves to develop the future tourist town with their hard-earned money. University of Gondar higher officials have donated one month's salary for Gorgora and in the near future, the entire university community is in the process of figuring out how they could assist as well.

Moving forward there was a mutual consensus among the participants that the workshop should not end. The Academic vice president, Dr. Kassahun Tegene, and the Research and Community Service vice president professor Mersha Chanie agreed that all the talking points and suggestions that were raised would be passed along to prominent stakeholders and will certainly be addressed in the near future.