Ethiopia: Premier Invites the Needy a New Year Lunch

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed has served lunch for more than 500 people with disability, elders and street children at the new Sheger Friendship Park marking the Ethiopian New Year 2013.

First Lady Zinash Tayachew and Minister of Labor and Social Affairs as well as other government officials have attended the lunch where the deprived section of the society drawn from the ten sub cities of the metropolis were invited.

Alongside the lunch, the invitees have valued the opportunity to visit the new state of the art park. "The lunch testifies that the premier never lets down the marginalized section of the society" says Ermias Wonde, 12 year old who lives by the streets around Addis Ababa Stadium.

The other guest of the premier Assefa Tareke says he is glad to attend the lunch and visit the park and noted that he considers the premiers respect for the disabled, the destitute and elders as a New Year gift.

"The new year will be a time to work hard to bring a glimmer of hope for children, the grassroots, the middle class and the well to do, too" said Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa Adanech Abebie.

Adding that the government will not quit its support to this section of the society by inviting lunch for one day but will always work with commitment to address their problems.

The Sheger Beautification Project will further continue in bother sub cities and would benefit cross sections of the society.

Adanech on the occasion said that the city administration was able to share dishes to more than 480,000 destitute people and renew 2,500 dilapidated houses during the just ended Ethiopian year.